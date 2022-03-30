Symbol of Ukrainian resistance

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Russia compounds failure to conquer Ukrainians by also failing to intimidate them02:54
Consistent failures of Putin's invasion make peace talk concessions galling for Ukrainians05:09
Now Playing
Symbol of Ukrainian resistance01:36
UP NEXT
In Lviv, illusion of normalcy quickly shattered by sirens, Russian bombs04:35
Kharkiv mayor: 'It's not just a war, this is a massacre.'04:39
Signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine talks08:45
Will Russia actually scale back attacks in Ukraine?06:51
Pentagon on Russian troops: We believe this is a repositioning, not a real withdrawal01:08
Gen. McCaffrey: ‘We must accelerate the delivery of game changing military technology’ to Ukraine06:50
Sen. Tammy Duckworth: ‘Ukrainians are fighting for something worth dying for: their nation’07:08
Iuliia Mendel: ‘Ukraine is negotiating with a terrorist country’05:40
'He wants to be Putin the Great': What history teaches us about Putin05:09
'We'll see': Biden responds to Russia claiming they will scale down operations near Kyiv01:10
‘Quite an ask’: Ukraine’s peace proposal could entangle U.S. in a Russian war07:36
'Some progress' from Russia, Ukraine peace talks in Turkey01:58
California church prepares to welcome Ukrainian refugees03:47
Fmr. Zelenskyy adviser: Russians are 'pretending to negotiate'04:37
Russia's military says it will reduce military operations in Kyiv02:35
Zelenskyy chief of staff: We are in need of more support to win this war16:32
Pentagon: Support is flowing into Mariupol11:12
Symbol of Ukrainian resistance01:36
The Ukrainian soldier, famously known for cursing at a Russian warship, has returned home after getting captured and was awarded a medal for his service.March 30, 2022
Russia compounds failure to conquer Ukrainians by also failing to intimidate them02:54
Consistent failures of Putin's invasion make peace talk concessions galling for Ukrainians05:09
Now Playing
Symbol of Ukrainian resistance01:36
UP NEXT
In Lviv, illusion of normalcy quickly shattered by sirens, Russian bombs04:35
Kharkiv mayor: 'It's not just a war, this is a massacre.'04:39
Signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine talks08:45