IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court takes up affirmative action in college admissions

    05:57
  • UP NEXT

    Elie Mystal: Supreme Court pretended arguments in favor of affirmative action didn’t exist

    07:31

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: The damage of election lies 

    07:05

  • GOP investing millions in 'minority outreach centers' ahead of midterm elections

    04:27

  • Rise in antisemitism

    09:18

  • Muslim Life In Post 9/11 America

    10:14

  • Kanye needs to be 'completely ostracized', says California lawmaker

    08:37

  • Greenblatt: Adidas showing they won't do 'business with bigots,' but should've dropped West 'sooner'

    04:28

  • 'Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism': Brand ends partnership with Kanye

    01:53

  • Law catches up to 2020 right-wing election scammers as 2022 sees new intimidation tactics

    10:33

  • The open, unabashed rise of antisemitism from leading figures on the right

    11:40

  • Rishi Sunak will be Britain's First Nonwhite PM. But Will He Be Good for Minorities?

    08:20

  • DeSantis' new education restrictions puts Florida teachers' certification on the line

    01:40

  • 'Business has a role to play': Why companies should pull involvement with West

    06:41

  • Louisiana GOP looks to redefine 'Black' to duck racial fairness in voting districts

    03:06

  • Trevor Noah on the insidiousness of American 'coded' racism

    02:02

  • Trevor Noah on messages that foster resentment at the root of racist, grievance politics

    02:06

  • What You Don’t Know about Rosa Parks

    11:42

  • Racist 'white replacement theory' runs parallel to conservative political issues

    04:57

  • Anna May Wong set to make history as first Asian-American on U.S. currency

    01:14

11th Hour

Supreme Court takes up affirmative action in college admissions

05:57

Justices heard oral arguments in cases that challenge affirmative action at UNC and Harvard. The conservative majority on the court appears to be leaning toward ending the policy. Nov. 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court takes up affirmative action in college admissions

    05:57
  • UP NEXT

    Elie Mystal: Supreme Court pretended arguments in favor of affirmative action didn’t exist

    07:31

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: The damage of election lies 

    07:05

  • GOP investing millions in 'minority outreach centers' ahead of midterm elections

    04:27

  • Rise in antisemitism

    09:18

  • Muslim Life In Post 9/11 America

    10:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All