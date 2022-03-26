State of dissent in Russia

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
As Russia gets hit with sanctions and deals with major military losses, President Putin is complaining the country is being “cancelled.” Vladimir Askurkov, with Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation in Russia, weighs in.
March 26, 2022
