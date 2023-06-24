State of abortion one year after Dobbs decision

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Saturday marks one year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, shifting the landscape for abortion care across the U.S. It comes as President Biden signs an executive order expanding access to birth control.June 24, 2023

