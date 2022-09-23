IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Special Master’s new demands for Trump team

02:51

Special Master Dearie orders Trump lawyers to prove claims that the FBI “planted” evidence at Mar-a-Lago. Meantime, some GOP Senators reject Trump’s claim that a president can declassify documents just by “thinking about it.” Plus, the January 6th committee prepares to interview Ginni Thomas.Sept. 23, 2022

