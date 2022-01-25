Special grand jury approved in Trump election probe

Judges have approved a request for a special grand jury by the Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the state’s election results. Meantime, the Jan. 6th committee has “informal conversations” with Trump’s former Attorney General Bill Barr. It comes as former House Speaker Newt Gingrich floats jail time for the committee members. Plus, the Pentagon puts 8,500 U.S. troops on ‘high alert’ for possible deployment as tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine.Jan. 25, 2022