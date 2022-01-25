IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Special grand jury approved in Trump election probe

    05:55
  • UP NEXT

    The future of elections

    05:05

  • Trump White House records released

    05:58

  • Biden strengthens warning to Russia

    05:24

  • 1/6 committee calls on Ivanka Trump

    05:12

  • Fears of Ukraine invasion heighten

    04:30

  • Senate Republicans block voting rights

    05:18

  • Gen Z’s powerful political influence

    06:17

  • NY AG takes action against Trump family

    07:32

  • Jan. 6 panel targets Trump’s inner circle

    05:40

  • Trump tests waters for 2024 run

    06:54

  • Senate showdown over voting rights

    05:44

  • Trump ramps up rally schedule

    06:17

  • Oath Keepers founder in court

    04:05

  • RNC threatens pullout from Presidential debates

    05:13

  • First sedition charges filed in Capitol attack

    07:26

  • Trump picks public fight with McConnell

    06:03

  • Jan. 6th committee targets top House Republican

    07:46

  • U.S. sets fresh record for daily Covid cases

    06:33

  • Biden’s tough talk on voting rights

    06:23

11th Hour

Special grand jury approved in Trump election probe

05:55

Judges have approved a request for a special grand jury by the Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the state’s election results. Meantime, the Jan. 6th committee has “informal conversations” with Trump’s former Attorney General Bill Barr. It comes as former House Speaker Newt Gingrich floats jail time for the committee members. Plus, the Pentagon puts 8,500 U.S. troops on ‘high alert’ for possible deployment as tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine.Jan. 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Special grand jury approved in Trump election probe

    05:55
  • UP NEXT

    The future of elections

    05:05

  • Trump White House records released

    05:58

  • Biden strengthens warning to Russia

    05:24

  • 1/6 committee calls on Ivanka Trump

    05:12

  • Fears of Ukraine invasion heighten

    04:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All