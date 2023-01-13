IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Last Thing: Limitless

    02:46

  • One-on-One with Stephen A. Smith

    09:48
  • Now Playing

    Special counsel to investigate Biden documents case

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: Gaslighting

    02:17

  • Capt. Sullenberger on FAA meltdown

    06:00

  • House GOP makes abortion bills priority in week one

    02:46

  • The Last Thing: Hollywood’s “Party of the Year”

    04:35

  • James Carville on GOP’s new power

    08:49

  • Biden makes first public comments after discovery of classified docs

    03:37

  • The Last Thing: House of Cards

    03:17

  • Brazil capital riot echoes Jan. 6

    06:01

  • House GOP passes rules package

    02:39

  • The Last Thing: “C-SPAN gone wild”

    02:05

  • Steven Sund’s warning on eve of Jan. 6

    07:18

  • McCarthy loses 11th House Speaker vote

    05:26

  • House adjourns for second day without Speaker

    05:29

  • 'Get real': Ruhle grills Boebert on House speaker debacle

    14:47

  • The Last Thing: The World’s “Greatest Deliberative Body”

    01:11

  • First failed Speaker vote in 100 years

    02:58

  • Hamlin remains in critical condition after cardiac arrest

    07:40

11th Hour

Special counsel to investigate Biden documents case

03:59

Attorney General Merrick Garland named Robert Hur to review President Biden’s handling of classified documents after leaving the Obama administration. It comes as NBC News learns one of the documents found in Biden’s former office was marked with top secret classification.Jan. 13, 2023

  • The Last Thing: Limitless

    02:46

  • One-on-One with Stephen A. Smith

    09:48
  • Now Playing

    Special counsel to investigate Biden documents case

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: Gaslighting

    02:17

  • Capt. Sullenberger on FAA meltdown

    06:00

  • House GOP makes abortion bills priority in week one

    02:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All