    Six schools in Arkansas move ahead with offering AP African American Studies despite State’s disapproval

11th Hour

Six schools in Arkansas move ahead with offering AP African American Studies despite State’s disapproval

Six schools in Arkansas are offering an AP African American Studies course despite the state saying it won’t count toward graduation. The Arkansas Education Department warned schools not to offer the course on was the first day of school for some districts. Activist and Little Rock Nine member Minnijean Brown-Trickey along with NAACP Director of Education, Innovation, and Research Dr. Ivory Toldson weigh in on the decision made by the schools and the state.  Aug. 23, 2023

