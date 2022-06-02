IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

Shooting at Oklahoma hospital kills four

03:07

Police in Tulsa responded to an active shooter at a hospital. And a little over a week since the massacre in Texas, a group of Senators say they have a framework for gun safety legislation.June 2, 2022

