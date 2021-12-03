IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Several more cases of Omicron variant detected in U.S.05:24
Congress approves spending bill, avoids shutdown05:44
White House to announce new strategy to fight Covid this winter06:12
First case of Omicron variant confirmed in U.S.07:16
Concerns worldwide over Omicron variant07:16
Mark Meadows is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee05:20
The CDC says all adults should get booster shots01:25
‘Build Back Better’ facing obstacles in the Senate01:41
New book paints redeeming picture of King George III05:40
3 men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery killing05:33
U.S. pediatricians say Covid among kids is on the rise05:51
Jan. 6 cmte. subpoenas Proud Boys and Oath Keepers03:18
Jan. 6 cmte. subpoenas Roger Stone and Alex Jones04:44
Jon Meacham on Biden’s historic week08:05
Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted on all charges03:47
Covid cases on the rise leading into the holidays07:31
Kevin McCarthy delays vote on the Build Back Better Act06:19
House votes to censure Rep. Paul Gosar05:58
Bannon files not guilty plea to contempt charges05:27
Alarming rise in new Covid cases in U.S.06:31
Several more cases of Omicron variant detected in U.S.05:24
New Omicron cases found in Minnesota, California, New York, Colorado, and Hawaii. The Omicron variant’s transmissibility and severity are still unknown. We discuss with Dr. Kavita Patel.Dec. 3, 2021
Several more cases of Omicron variant detected in U.S.05:24
Congress approves spending bill, avoids shutdown05:44
White House to announce new strategy to fight Covid this winter06:12
First case of Omicron variant confirmed in U.S.07:16
Concerns worldwide over Omicron variant07:16
Mark Meadows is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee05:20