Senate showdown over voting rights

Despite an almost certain defeat, Senators will debate two voting rights bills on Tuesday. It comes as Martin Luther King’s family pleads to lawmakers to pass the voting legislation. Meantime, the Jan. 6th committee weighs whether to pursue subpoenas to get the crucial information they need from Republicans like former Vice President Mike Pence and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Plus, we learn about the courageous efforts by a Texas Rabbi to free himself and other hostages from a gunman over the weekend.Jan. 18, 2022