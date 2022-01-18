IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Senate showdown over voting rights

05:44

Despite an almost certain defeat, Senators will debate two voting rights bills on Tuesday. It comes as Martin Luther King’s family pleads to lawmakers to pass the voting legislation. Meantime, the Jan. 6th committee weighs whether to pursue subpoenas to get the crucial information they need from Republicans like former Vice President Mike Pence and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Plus, we learn about the courageous efforts by a Texas Rabbi to free himself and other hostages from a gunman over the weekend.Jan. 18, 2022

