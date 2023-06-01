Lawrence: The Biden debt negotiating team did an ‘incredibly good job’17:16
- Now Playing
Sen. Chris Murphy: Debt deal 'is not an accomplishment'10:57
- UP NEXT
'Gimme a break!': Sen. Kaine vows to strip pipeline from debt ceiling deal08:53
House passes debt ceiling bill in push to avoid economic catastrophe04:39
Bernie Sanders says he will vote against debt ceiling deal05:50
Progressive Caucus Whip Rep. Greg Casar calls debt vote a 'hostage situation'05:36
Rep. Jayapal to vote 'no' on debt limit deal02:24
GOP leaders tout debt ceiling bill ahead of House vote02:14
‘Joe Biden won’: Lawrence on the President’s successful debt ceiling strategy13:26
'He's kind of a master of the inside game': fmr. Obama campaign manager on Biden, debt ceiling deal11:01
Debt ceiling deal clears first hurdle in GOP-led House03:25
Debt deal moves to next stage with McCarthy likely to rely on lots of Democratic votes03:57
Hakeem Jeffries: Democrats will deliver the House votes to avoid default07:43
McCarthy on debt limit bill: 'We couldn't get everything we wanted'02:16
Breaking down the Biden-McCarthy debt limit deal02:12
McCarthy says House will vote on Wednesday to raise the debt ceiling01:12
Biden and McCarthy reach a tentative deal to raise the debt ceiling02:47
CBC Chair Rep. Steven Horsford discusses the debt ceiling stand-off11:18
Rep. Gottheimer on debt ceiling negotiations: “We’ve got to get out of this cycle of insanity”06:28
Rep. Ritchie Torres is 'cautiously optimistic' about debt ceiling negotiations07:01
Lawrence: The Biden debt negotiating team did an ‘incredibly good job’17:16
- Now Playing
Sen. Chris Murphy: Debt deal 'is not an accomplishment'10:57
- UP NEXT
'Gimme a break!': Sen. Kaine vows to strip pipeline from debt ceiling deal08:53
House passes debt ceiling bill in push to avoid economic catastrophe04:39
Bernie Sanders says he will vote against debt ceiling deal05:50
Progressive Caucus Whip Rep. Greg Casar calls debt vote a 'hostage situation'05:36
Play All