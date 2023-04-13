IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Last Thing: When hope and history rhyme

    01:51
  • Now Playing

    Second Democratic representative reinstated to the Tennessee state legislature

    02:27
  • UP NEXT

    Fox News sanctioned for withholding evidence

    09:15

  • What motivates younger voters?

    07:06

  • Rep. Katie Porter on the messiness of politics

    08:42

  • More details on Louisville, KY bank shooting

    03:59

  • The Last Thing: Popovich’s plea

    01:40

  • One-on-one with Kara Swisher

    07:39

  • Five killed in Louisville shooting

    03:15

  • The Friday Nightcap: This week’s MVPs

    08:42

  • The Friday Nightcap: Trump’s arraignment

    11:56

  • ProPublica: Justice Thomas' decades long friendship with Republican donor

    05:28

  • Expelled Tennessee state lawmaker is still hopeful

    04:08

  • Tennessee Republicans expel two Democratic lawmakers

    03:39

  • The Last Thing: 'You can lead, just like me'

    02:17

  • White House demands release of Wall Street Journal reporter

    04:33

  • Pence won’t fight order to testify before special counsel grand jury

    01:58

  • Trump charged with 34 felonies in hush-money case

    02:35

  • Wisconsin State Supreme Court election decided

    04:20

  • The Last Thing: Look for the helpers

    03:19

11th Hour

Second Democratic representative reinstated to the Tennessee state legislature

02:27

Memphis officials reappointed State Rep. Justin Pearson today, after he was expelled for joining gun violence protesters last week. Senate Democrats are calling on the Justice Department to investigate whether the expulsions violated the Constitution or Pearson and Jones’ civil rights.April 13, 2023

  • Last Thing: When hope and history rhyme

    01:51
  • Now Playing

    Second Democratic representative reinstated to the Tennessee state legislature

    02:27
  • UP NEXT

    Fox News sanctioned for withholding evidence

    09:15

  • What motivates younger voters?

    07:06

  • Rep. Katie Porter on the messiness of politics

    08:42

  • More details on Louisville, KY bank shooting

    03:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All