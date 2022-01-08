SCOTUS weighs Biden’s workplace vaccine mandate

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
As the U.S. surpasses 59 million Covid cases, the conservative majority on the Supreme Court appear skeptical of the President’s vaccine plan. It comes as Biden gears up for his first State of the Union address on March 1st. Meantime, the Jan. 6 committee indicates it will ask Vice President Pence to appear this month.
Jan. 8, 2022
