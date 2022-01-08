IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Democrats use new tactic to sway Manchin

    06:50
  • Now Playing

    SCOTUS weighs Biden’s workplace vaccine mandate

    04:23
  • UP NEXT

    Preserving the future of our democracy

    07:07

  • Jan. 6th: A day of remembrance and division

    04:03

  • McConnell calls Senate Democrats 'distasteful'

    03:55

  • Jan. 6th one year later

    04:59

  • U.S. reaches 1 million daily Covid cases

    06:40

  • 1/6 committee zeroes in on Fox News host

    06:12

  • Democrats warn of threat to Democracy

    05:33

  • Trump facing new pressure days ahead of 1/6 anniversary

    05:12

  • Political division spills into 2022

    05:48

  • U.S. surpasses 54 million total Covid cases

    05:23

  • Concerns for democracy grow ahead of 2024

    07:05

  • U.S. Covid cases climb to highest on record

    05:44

  • Biden's Covid response gets praise from Republican governor

    05:29

  • Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82

    05:47

  • Jan. 6th committee expands investigation

    07:40

  • CDC cuts Covid isolation time in half

    04:21

  • Biden faces mounting challenges in the new year

    05:46

  • Omicron hits airlines, triggers holiday flight cancellations

    04:03

11th Hour

SCOTUS weighs Biden’s workplace vaccine mandate

04:23

As the U.S. surpasses 59 million Covid cases, the conservative majority on the Supreme Court appear skeptical of the President’s vaccine plan. It comes as Biden gears up for his first State of the Union address on March 1st. Meantime, the Jan. 6 committee indicates it will ask Vice President Pence to appear this month.Jan. 8, 2022

  • Democrats use new tactic to sway Manchin

    06:50
  • Now Playing

    SCOTUS weighs Biden’s workplace vaccine mandate

    04:23
  • UP NEXT

    Preserving the future of our democracy

    07:07

  • Jan. 6th: A day of remembrance and division

    04:03

  • McConnell calls Senate Democrats 'distasteful'

    03:55

  • Jan. 6th one year later

    04:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All