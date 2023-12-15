IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

SCOTUS to decide on access to abortion pill mifepristone. Understanding how the pill works

05:35

The Supreme Court will decide on the availability of abortion pill mifepristone, a drug commonly used for medical abortions. Dr. Kavita Patel joins to explain what it means for women’s health care.Dec. 15, 2023

