SCOTUS replacement race

As Justice Breyer formally announces his retirement, President Biden says he intends to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court and reveal his pick by the end of February. Meantime, Moscow continues to build a military presence along its border with Ukraine, escalating fears of a Russia invasion.Jan. 28, 2022
UP NEXT
The future of Build Back Better
06:01
Justice Breyer to retire from Supreme Court
08:28
State of the GOP
07:03
Jan. 6th hero officer breaks silence
05:03
GOP vs. voting rights
06:55
Special grand jury approved in Trump election probe