IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Schools struggle with omicron spread

    03:37
  • UP NEXT

    Voting rights take center stage this week

    03:11

  • Democrats use new tactic to sway Manchin

    06:50

  • SCOTUS weighs Biden’s workplace vaccine mandate

    04:23

  • Preserving the future of our democracy

    07:07

  • Jan. 6th: A day of remembrance and division

    04:03

  • McConnell calls Senate Democrats 'distasteful'

    03:55

  • Jan. 6th one year later

    04:59

  • U.S. reaches 1 million daily Covid cases

    06:40

  • 1/6 committee zeroes in on Fox News host

    06:12

  • Democrats warn of threat to Democracy

    05:33

  • Trump facing new pressure days ahead of 1/6 anniversary

    05:12

  • Political division spills into 2022

    05:48

  • U.S. surpasses 54 million total Covid cases

    05:23

  • Concerns for democracy grow ahead of 2024

    07:05

  • U.S. Covid cases climb to highest on record

    05:44

  • Biden's Covid response gets praise from Republican governor

    05:29

  • Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82

    05:47

  • Jan. 6th committee expands investigation

    07:40

  • CDC cuts Covid isolation time in half

    04:21

11th Hour

Schools struggle with omicron spread

03:37

Chicago teachers return to their classrooms Tuesday after a dispute over Covid safety protocols canceled a week of classes in America’s third-largest school district. Meantime, reports show New York may have already hit its peak of omicron cases. And Pfizer announces it will have an omicron-specific vaccine by March, but some are questioning whether we’ll still need it. Dr. Vin Gupta weighs in.Jan. 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Schools struggle with omicron spread

    03:37
  • UP NEXT

    Voting rights take center stage this week

    03:11

  • Democrats use new tactic to sway Manchin

    06:50

  • SCOTUS weighs Biden’s workplace vaccine mandate

    04:23

  • Preserving the future of our democracy

    07:07

  • Jan. 6th: A day of remembrance and division

    04:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All