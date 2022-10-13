IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Sandy Hook families react to nearly $1B verdict

06:41

A jury ordered Alex Jones pay $965 million to eight Sandy Hook families in a defamation trial. Two of those parents, Nicole Hockley and Mark Barden, tell us what it felt like in the courtroom today and their message to Jones.Oct. 13, 2022

