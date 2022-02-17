San Francisco voters oust school board members

Three Democratic members of San Francisco’s school board were recalled for what critics called misplaced priorities during the pandemic. Victoria DeFrancesco Soto and Bill Kristol weigh in on how education is getting politicized ahead of the midterms.Feb. 17, 2022
UP NEXT
Trump WH visitor logs turned over
03:39
1/6 panel widens probe of 'alternate electors'
05:20
Biden makes appeal for diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine crisis
07:15
Giuliani in talks to testify with 1/6 cmte.
06:33
Russia accelerates troop buildup near Ukraine border