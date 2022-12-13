IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

11th Hour

Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

The former head of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government. Meantime, Special Counsel Jack Smith issues new subpoenas in the Trump probe. And the Jan. 6th committee mulls criminal referrals ahead of the release of its final report next week.Dec. 13, 2022

