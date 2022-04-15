IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Russian warship sinks

02:24

The Russian warship that Ukrainians infamously told to “Go f--- yourself” sinks after Ukraine claims its missiles were responsible. It comes as Russia warns America to stop arming Ukraine. Plus, Russia threatens to move nuclear weapons to the Baltic region if Sweden and Finland join NATO. April 15, 2022

