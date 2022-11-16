Poland says Russian-made missile hit, killing two

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NATO member Poland says a Russian-made missile hit a town a few miles from the Ukraine border, killing two people. Now, NATO is holding an emergency meeting in Brussels Wednesday. It comes as Russia unleashed a series of airstrikes across Ukraine. Plus, twice-impeached President Trump announces his 2024 bid.Nov. 16, 2022

