Russian forces advance on Kyiv

Ukrainian Pres. Zelenskyy says “the fate of Ukraine is being decided now” as more explosions are heard in the capital city. Ukrainian citizens that have not evacuated are sheltering in subway lines and basements. And the U.S. joins Canada, the United Kingdom and European Union in sanctioning Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Matt Bradley joins from Dnipro, Ukraine and Raf Sanchez has the latest in Moscow.Feb. 26, 2022