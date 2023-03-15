IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Russian fighter jet collides with U.S. drone

06:15

U.S. officials blame a Russian fighter jet for harassing, then colliding with a U.S. drone over the Black Sea. It comes as a new report finds the International Criminal Court plans to open war crimes cases against Russia. Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul weighs in.March 15, 2023

