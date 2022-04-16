IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Russia vows new strikes on Kyiv

01:26

Russia promises more strikes on Kyiv after the Pentagon confirms two Ukrainian Neptune missiles caused the flagship of Putin’s Black Sea fleet to sink. The Kremlin’s stepped-up attacks come as Ukrainian police say more than 900 civilian bodies were discovered in Ukraine’s capitol once Russian troops left the area. Plus, President Zelenskyy asks President Biden to label Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism.”April 16, 2022

