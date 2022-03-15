IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Russia targets Kyiv, widens attacks in Western Ukraine

As we move into “Day 20” of the war in Ukraine, Russia broadens their assault, intensifying attacks in already besieged cities. It comes as the pregnant woman photographed after the hospital bombing in Mariupol dies, along with her baby. Meantime, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy plans to virtually address members of Congress on Wednesday. And NBC News reports President Biden is considering a trip to Europe in the coming weeks.March 15, 2022

