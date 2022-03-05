Russia seizes Ukraine nuclear plant

Russia gains ground in Ukraine after seizing Europe’s largest nuclear plant. It comes as NBC News learns about 92% of amassed Russian military is now inside Ukraine. Meantime, the U.N. confirms at least 1.2 million people have fled the country, worsening the humanitarian crisis. Plus, President Zelenskyy plans to hold a virtual meeting with the U.S. Senate on Saturday.March 5, 2022
