After promising to scale back attacks near Kyiv, Russia continues strikes in the area. It comes as declassified U.S. intelligence suggests Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about the war. Meantime, the U.S. pledges to send an additional $500 million in aid to Ukraine. Plus, President Biden pushes for more Covid funding in anticipation of another surge.March 31, 2022
Democracy then & now
10:02
A new start in the Garden State
02:59
Now Playing
Russia attacks after peace promise
03:50
UP NEXT
Symbol of Ukrainian resistance
01:36
For facts sake: Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill