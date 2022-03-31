IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

Russia attacks after peace promise

03:50

After promising to scale back attacks near Kyiv, Russia continues strikes in the area. It comes as declassified U.S. intelligence suggests Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about the war. Meantime, the U.S. pledges to send an additional $500 million in aid to Ukraine. Plus, President Biden pushes for more Covid funding in anticipation of another surge.March 31, 2022

