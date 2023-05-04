IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Russia accuses Ukraine of assassination attempt

    05:30
11th Hour

Russia accuses Ukraine of assassination attempt

05:30

After videos of explosions over the Kremlin surfaced online, Russia says that it was an attempt on President Vladimir Putin’s life. Ukraine denies the accusation and Russia has offered no evidence beyond the videos.May 4, 2023

    Russia accuses Ukraine of assassination attempt

    05:30
