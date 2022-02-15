Russia accelerates troop buildup near Ukraine border
04:41
Share this -
copied
U.S. Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, is traveling to Europe Tuesday to meet with NATO allies after seeing a dramatic acceleration of Russian forces at Ukraine’s border. Meantime, a former Trump attorney is attempting to shield more than 10,000 pages of emails from the Jan. 6th committee. It comes as Trump’s longtime accounting firm cuts ties with the former President and calls the last decade of his financial statements “unreliable.” Plus, Canada’s Prime Minister takes the rare step of invoking emergency powers to end protests over vaccine mandates.Feb. 15, 2022
Now Playing
Russia accelerates troop buildup near Ukraine border
04:41
UP NEXT
Pentagon: We don't believe Russia has made 'final decision' on invading Ukraine
01:21
Carlos Franganillo on Europe's view of Russia and Ukraine
03:10
Former Amb. to Ukraine: Ukraine sovereignty would threaten Putin's regime
10:02
Putin wants Ukraine to become part of his sphere of influence, says reporter
06:53
‘It was intentional and for personal purposes:' Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) on Trump document investigation