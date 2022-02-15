Russia accelerates troop buildup near Ukraine border

U.S. Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, is traveling to Europe Tuesday to meet with NATO allies after seeing a dramatic acceleration of Russian forces at Ukraine’s border. Meantime, a former Trump attorney is attempting to shield more than 10,000 pages of emails from the Jan. 6th committee. It comes as Trump’s longtime accounting firm cuts ties with the former President and calls the last decade of his financial statements “unreliable.” Plus, Canada’s Prime Minister takes the rare step of invoking emergency powers to end protests over vaccine mandates.Feb. 15, 2022