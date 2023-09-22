IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11th Hour

Rupert Murdoch announces he’ll step down from Fox and News corporations

Rupert Murdoch announced he will step down in November from the Fox and News Corp. boards. His son Lachlan Murdoch will replace him. Meanwhile Fox News is facing lawsuits from Smartmatic election systems and New York City’s Pension Funds.Sept. 22, 2023

