11th Hour

Rudy Giuliani met with special counsel prosecutors for voluntary interview

03:09

Prosecutors from special counsel Jack Smith’s office also met with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as part of the investigation into former President Trump’s role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election.June 29, 2023

