IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Why Mark Meadows may have more criminal exposure than Trump (and why Trump should worry)

    04:46

  •  Tik Tok Users Recap The January 6 Hearings

    06:05

  • Secret Service dumps 'hundreds of thousands of documents' on January 6th Committee

    01:37

  • DOJ is investigating Donald Trump's role in January 6: WaPo

    10:14
  • Now Playing

    Rpt: Trump investigated by DOJ

    03:36
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Justice has been obstructed’ in missing Secret Service texts

    05:18

  • 'In prep for prosecution': DOJ's grand jury questioning 'dominated' by Trump WaPo says

    07:54

  • What AG Garland told Lester Holt that should make Trump worry

    04:50

  • Legal expert: If Garland believes nobody’s above the law he needs to prove it and charge Trump

    10:24

  • ‘Department of Justice began eyeing Trump’ slowly Washington Post reporter says

    08:18

  • WaPo: DOJ investigating Trump’s actions in Jan. 6 criminal probe

    10:17

  • Trump’s unspoken words post-insurrection

    07:30

  • Trump's coup hangover: Murdoch's Fox-NY Post empire turns on Trump as Ron DeSantis surges

    06:33

  • See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

    03:33

  • New reporting suggests DOJ probe into 1/6 is making major strides

    08:23

  • Garland vows everyone responsible for Jan. 6 will be held accountable

    01:28

  • New book 'The Big Lie' charts Trump's rise, fall, and the enablers who helped along the way

    05:25

  • Trump edits to Jan. 7 speech suggest soft spot for Capitol attackers

    04:04

  • Top Pence aides testify to 1/6 grand jury

    03:20

  • ‘Accountability at the highest level’: Latest Jan. 6 news is bad for Trump

    01:28

11th Hour

Rpt: Trump investigated by DOJ

03:36

A new report reveals the Justice Department is investigating Trump’s actions in its January 6th probe. It comes hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland discussed the department’s work with NBC. July 27, 2022

  • Why Mark Meadows may have more criminal exposure than Trump (and why Trump should worry)

    04:46

  •  Tik Tok Users Recap The January 6 Hearings

    06:05

  • Secret Service dumps 'hundreds of thousands of documents' on January 6th Committee

    01:37

  • DOJ is investigating Donald Trump's role in January 6: WaPo

    10:14
  • Now Playing

    Rpt: Trump investigated by DOJ

    03:36
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Justice has been obstructed’ in missing Secret Service texts

    05:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All