Ron DeSantis launches 2024 campaign on Twitter despite glitches

DeSantis faith in Musk for campaign launch results in humiliation; Trump gleeful07:48
- Now Playing
Ron DeSantis launches 2024 campaign on Twitter despite glitches02:02
- UP NEXT
DeSantis announces 2024 run as Trump attacks03:16
Nikki Haley goes after DeSantis and Trump in new ad04:13
'It just seems to make no sense': DeSantis to share his big announcement with Elon Musk07:10
DeSantis' cringeworthy strain for 'likeability' is contradicted by hostile policies04:33
DeSantis expected to announce 2024 bid on Twitter08:38
DeSantis to launch 2024 campaign on Twitter with Elon Musk03:00
Joe on Tim Scott launch: It's about time someone in the GOP says America is great07:50
Democratic Sen. Tom Carper will not seek re-election in 202401:52
Republican Sen. Tim Scott announces 2024 presidential run01:42
Monumental week for 2024 with two GOP names set to enter the race09:38
Tim Scott is expected to announce his bid for the presidency05:11
DeSantis touting himself as Trump alternative ‘makes no sense’ due to ‘policy baggage’ expert says08:49
Hayes: GOP candidates have rendered climate invisible from the 2024 race04:57
Republican Sen. Tim Scott files paperwork to run for president in 202401:40
What if that 'Succession' election plotline really happened?12:35
DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential run next week01:19
Ron DeSantis ready to jump into the 2024 race as early as next week09:36
Biden campaign team lays out 2024 campaign strategy04:06
DeSantis faith in Musk for campaign launch results in humiliation; Trump gleeful07:48
- Now Playing
Ron DeSantis launches 2024 campaign on Twitter despite glitches02:02
- UP NEXT
DeSantis announces 2024 run as Trump attacks03:16
Nikki Haley goes after DeSantis and Trump in new ad04:13
'It just seems to make no sense': DeSantis to share his big announcement with Elon Musk07:10
DeSantis' cringeworthy strain for 'likeability' is contradicted by hostile policies04:33
Play All