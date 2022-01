The Republican National Committee is considering changing its bylaws to prohibit GOP presidential candidates from participating in debates put on by the Commission on Presidential Debates. It comes after the nonpartisan commission became a target of Trump’s ire during the 2020 election. Meantime, Sen. Lindsey Graham says he won’t back Sen. Mitch McConnell for GOP leader unless he has a ‘working relationship’ with Trump. Donna Edwards and Bill Kristol weigh in.Jan. 14, 2022