11th Hour

Rite Aid banned from using facial recognition tech

04:30

The FTC has banned Rite Aid from using A.I.-based facial recognition for five years. The federal agency says the drugstore chain's technology falsely tagged thousands of consumers as shoplifters, particularly women and people of color. Jake Ward joins to break it all down.Dec. 21, 2023

