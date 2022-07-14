IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • America’s decades-long opioid crisis

    06:13
  • Now Playing

    Rising inflation’s impact on young voters

    08:29
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: Elon Musk’s missed opportunity

    01:54

  • Questions of potential 1/6 witness intimidation

    02:57

  • One-on-one with Mark Leibovich

    06:29

  • The Last Thing: A precious inheritance

    02:19

  • Online extremism fueled Capitol riot

    07:08

  • 1/6 cmte. zeroes in on extremist groups

    06:09

  • Part 2: One-on-one with Alex Holder

    05:39

  • The Last Thing: The race to save the sequoias

    02:08

  • Part 1: One-on-one with Alex Holder

    06:53

  • Next Jan. 6 hearing to focus on extremist groups

    03:28

  • The Last Thing: Dolphins take Manhattan

    02:04

  • The impact Roe’s reversal could have on foster care

    04:54

  • Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal

    07:04

  • 1/6 cmte. questions Cipollone for 7 hours

    04:02

  • Former Japan Prime Minister Abe shot at campaign event

    02:54

  • The Last Thing: Remembering James Caan

    03:06

  • Front line perspective of the gun violence epidemic

    03:50

  • Fighting abortion trigger laws

    07:05

11th Hour

Rising inflation’s impact on young voters

08:29

As red hot inflation hits a 40-year high, Peter Hamby and John Della Volpe dive into how young voters see the economy and what will get them to the polls in November.July 14, 2022

  • America’s decades-long opioid crisis

    06:13
  • Now Playing

    Rising inflation’s impact on young voters

    08:29
  • UP NEXT

    The Last Thing: Elon Musk’s missed opportunity

    01:54

  • Questions of potential 1/6 witness intimidation

    02:57

  • One-on-one with Mark Leibovich

    06:29

  • The Last Thing: A precious inheritance

    02:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All