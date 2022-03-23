Rescuing Ukrainians from war

More than 3 million Ukrainians have fled their country, but there is still many who are unable to safely evacuate as Russian forces ramp up bombardments on civilians. Project Dynamo Co-Founder Bryan Stern shares how his team of American volunteers are rescuing them.March 23, 2022
