    Republicans lean into 'weaponization' defense of Trump

11th Hour

Republicans lean into 'weaponization' defense of Trump

Hours before a key hearing in the classified documents case, former President Trump revealed he’s officially a target in Jack Smith’s election interference probe. Jon Allen, Max Rose and Michael Steele discuss how Republicans are spinning Trump’s new legal threat.July 19, 2023

