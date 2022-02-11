IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Republicans facing midterms pledge Trump support
South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York to stand outside of Trump Tower and pledge her support for Trump after he endorsed her primary challenger. Jeremy Peters joins to explain how the GOP became the party of Trump in his new book “Insurgency.”
Feb. 11, 2022 Read More
Republicans facing midterms pledge Trump support
