Republican Showdown in South Carolina
Feb. 21, 202409:02

  • ‘The moments that go viral matter‘: Biden campaign gears up for major opportunity

    Republican Showdown in South Carolina

    Trump kicks it with sneakerheads to promote $400 gold shoes

  • 'He sings the song of a loser': Trump now faces massive legal challenges

  • Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s death “could provide momentum” for aid to Ukraine

  • “He built that business by lying to people.” Trump fined eye-watering $355 million in fraud case

  • 'I think it’s a mess:' House Republicans alarmed over Speaker Johnson’s leadership

  • 'A lot of spectacle, but not very much substance.': Hear Fani Willis testimony on alleged misconduct

  • Special counsel Jack Smith urges SCOTUS to reject Trump bid to delay election trial

  • 'Inflation is sticky as hell': Prices rise more than expected in January, posing challenge for Biden

  • 'This is all about appeasing Donald Trump': House GOP impeaches Mayorkas, without clear evidence

  • 'This is something Biden can replicate.': Suozzi wins special election, shrinking House GOP majority

  • Trump’s mass deportation agenda: 'It’s not the border… it’s mean-spirited white nationalist thread'

  • 'Here we are talking about a circus': Trump trials dominate talk of 2024 race

  • ‘Emotionally rewiring’ on the economy: What’s really worrying Americans

  • ‘Who do you want flying the plane?’: The choice between Biden vs. Trump

  • Why U.S. Supreme Court justices avoided insurrection question in Trump Colorado ballot case

  • ‘That was angry Biden we saw’: Biden defiant against Special Counsel report claims

  • ‘Supreme Court justices must have their track suits on’: Arguments on Trump ballot eligibility begin

  • ‘He ain’t up to this job’: Reed Galen on Speaker Mike Johnson’s leadership

11th Hour

Republican Showdown in South Carolina

Trump hits Nikki Haley on her own turf, but she says that she is not dropping out of the race. Meanwhile, the New York Attorney General floats enforcement mechanisms should former President Trump fail to pay the $355 million civil fraud judgment. Vaughn Hillyard, Tristan Snell and Matthew Dowd break it down.Feb. 21, 2024

