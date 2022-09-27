IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Report: Roger Stone documentary may be used at 1/6 hearing

02:26

A new report says the January 6th committee intends to use video from a Roger Stone documentary at this week’s hearing. It comes as former Jan. 6th committee adviser, Denver Riggleman releases his new, unauthorized book about this work while on the panel.Sept. 27, 2022

