11th Hour

Report: Justice Thomas accepted 38 vacations from billionaires

06:12

A new report found Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted even more luxurious gifts from billionaires than first thought. ProPublica reporter Brett Murphy talks about the new details he uncovered.Aug. 11, 2023

