Report: Elon Musk’s “X” slows traffic to rival sites

The Last Thing: A desperate search02:18
- Now Playing
Report: Elon Musk’s “X” slows traffic to rival sites06:34
- UP NEXT
DA Willis proposes trial date for Trump, co-defendants02:41
The Last Thing: Mahalo for your kokua02:15
Legal deep dive on Trump’s fourth indictment07:05
Countdown begins for Trump, 18 co-defendants to surrender01:59
Friday Nightcap: This week’s MVPs05:09
Friday Nightcap: Hollywood strike stalemate07:08
The Last Thing: Maui Strong02:58
Report: Justice Thomas accepted 38 vacations from billionaires06:12
Crucial hearing in DOJ election interference case02:29
A one-on-one conversation with CEO of General Motors Mary Barra09:05
FBI shot and killed Utah man who allegedly threatened Joe Biden and Alvin Bragg06:39
Special Counsel executes search warrant of Trump’s Twitter in DOJ’s election interference case.03:51
Breaking down big moves in tech09:45
Voters reject Ohio Issue 1 in special election07:26
Judge sets hearing on DOJ’s protective order02:55
The Last Thing: She’s that girl02:01
Ohio special election may determine future of abortion06:23
Trump lawyers, DOJ at odds over election case evidence03:50
The Last Thing: A desperate search02:18
- Now Playing
Report: Elon Musk’s “X” slows traffic to rival sites06:34
- UP NEXT
DA Willis proposes trial date for Trump, co-defendants02:41
The Last Thing: Mahalo for your kokua02:15
Legal deep dive on Trump’s fourth indictment07:05
Countdown begins for Trump, 18 co-defendants to surrender01:59
Play All