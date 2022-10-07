Report: DOJ skeptical Trump returned all documents

New reporting shows the Justice Department has told Trump’s legal team that it suspects he still hasn’t returned all White House documents. Meantime, the January 6th committee announces its rescheduled public hearing is set for next Thursday. Plus, a Proud Boys member is the first to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy. And a former Oath Keeper tells a jury the militia group had contact with the Secret Service months before the Capitol attack.Oct. 7, 2022