IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Last Thing: Political predictions from Springfield

    02:42

  • Biden takes step toward decriminalizing marijuana

    05:53
  • Now Playing

    Report: DOJ skeptical Trump returned all documents

    05:55
  • UP NEXT

    Online talk of “civil war” on the rise

    08:23

  • New legal setback for Trump

    02:44

  • The Last Thing: Remembering the coal miner's daughter

    02:27

  • Georgia’s Senate race shake-up

    08:06

  • Trump takes Mar-a-Lago case to SCOTUS

    02:12

  • New information in welfare scheme linked to Brett Favre

    08:21

  • Trump’s lawyer refused his request to say all documents returned

    03:24

  • Recap of the week

    12:31

  • January 6th Cmte. reveals more about next hearing

    01:32

  • The Last Thing: Look for the helpers

    02:34

  • Florida faces insurance crisis

    07:36

  • Jan. 6th cmte. questions Ginni Thomas

    05:11

  • Man, 91-year-old mother 'trapped' on 22nd floor of Fort Myers, Fla. high-rise due to Hurricane Ian

    03:39

  • Text of new Congressional stock ban released

    06:16

  • The Last Thing: Lizzo Plays History

    01:41

  • Next 1/6 hearing postponed due to storm

    02:18

  • The Last Thing: Rappers’ delight

    02:40

11th Hour

Report: DOJ skeptical Trump returned all documents

05:55

New reporting shows the Justice Department has told Trump’s legal team that it suspects he still hasn’t returned all White House documents. Meantime, the January 6th committee announces its rescheduled public hearing is set for next Thursday. Plus, a Proud Boys member is the first to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy. And a former Oath Keeper tells a jury the militia group had contact with the Secret Service months before the Capitol attack.Oct. 7, 2022

  • The Last Thing: Political predictions from Springfield

    02:42

  • Biden takes step toward decriminalizing marijuana

    05:53
  • Now Playing

    Report: DOJ skeptical Trump returned all documents

    05:55
  • UP NEXT

    Online talk of “civil war” on the rise

    08:23

  • New legal setback for Trump

    02:44

  • The Last Thing: Remembering the coal miner's daughter

    02:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All