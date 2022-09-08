Rep. Plaskett on holding Trump accountable

Exactly one month after FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago, Trump has failed to explain why he had classified documents. Rep. Stacey Plaskett weighs in on her congressional efforts to hold him accountable as an impeachment manager, whether he’ll escape consequences again in the Mar-a-Lago case and how her home of the U.S. Virgin Islands is recovering five years after getting hit by two hurricanes.Sept. 8, 2022