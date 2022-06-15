Rep. Cheney previews next 1/6 hearing

- UP NEXT
National security after Jan. 6th08:58
Trump election lies focus of second 1/6 hearing04:41
The Last Thing: The Big Lie02:47
One-on-one: Henry Winkler09:13
March for Our Lives rallies return05:41
20 million Americans tune into first 1/6 hearing02:46
One-on-one with Rep. Jamie Raskin09:42
The Last Thing: Democracy on the line02:37
1/6 committee concludes first public hearing02:19
Uvalde victims testify at gun violence hearing07:53
Fox’s caravan coverage “playbook”02:33
First Jan. 6th public hearing preview03:45
Matthew McConaughey’s powerful plea07:18
Elon Musk threatens to end Twitter deal05:39
For facts sake: GOP ads pulled02:33
The “Prime time” plan03:32
History-making “spell-off”02:42
Journalists reflect on Russia’s war in Ukraine05:56
Second ex-Trump aide charged with contempt of Congress03:29
Congress stalls on stock ban05:19
- UP NEXT
National security after Jan. 6th08:58
Trump election lies focus of second 1/6 hearing04:41
The Last Thing: The Big Lie02:47
One-on-one: Henry Winkler09:13
March for Our Lives rallies return05:41
20 million Americans tune into first 1/6 hearing02:46
Play All