11th Hour

Rep. Cheney previews next 1/6 hearing

03:48

Hours after the Jan. 6th committee announced it would be postponing Wednesday’s hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney previewed that the next one would focus on Trump’s “relentless effort” to pressure Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election results.June 15, 2022

