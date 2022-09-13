IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
11th Hour

Renewed push for Congressional stock trading ban

07:35

Newly unsealed documents detail key evidence in the FBI’s insider trading investigation of Sen. Richard Burr. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who’s led the charge on a stock trading ban for lawmakers, shares if Congress is any closer passing legislation.Sept. 13, 2022

