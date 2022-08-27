IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Roe reversal drives women to polls

    10:15

  • Redacted affidavit in Trump search warrant to be unsealed

    03:17

  • Biden announces student loan debt relief plan

    05:36

  • DOJ memo released on Trump obstruction in Mueller probe

    03:53

  • The Last Thing: Fifth rock from the sun

    02:29

  • How Democrat Pat Ryan won over voters in NY district special election

    02:12

  • Natl. Archives releases letter sent to Trump lawyers

    01:49

  • The Last Thing: In Fauci We Trust

    03:55

  • Migrant surge strains NYC, D.C. resources

    05:16

  • Trump files lawsuit in Mar-a-Lago search

    04:07

  • The “female factor” at the ballot box

    07:20

  • Trump escalates rhetoric against law enforcement

    03:40

  • Children’s hospital barraged with threats

    06:03

  • Judge inclined to unseal portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit

    04:17

  • Michigan as a national bellwether

    05:27

  • 1/6 grand jury subpoenas White House documents

    03:36

  • The Last Thing: First down for acceptance

    01:56

  • Poll Workers Wary of Volunteering

    04:58

  • Hearing set for Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit

    07:42

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down Liz Cheney’s loss

    02:35

11th Hour

Redacted affidavit for Mar-a-Lago search unsealed

03:58

The heavily redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit cites 184 classified documents found in January and Trump’s refusal to return records as reasons for the search warrant. Meantime, Trump’s lawyers file a revised request for a “special master” to review the evidence found during the August search at his Florida home.Aug. 27, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Roe reversal drives women to polls

    10:15

  • Redacted affidavit in Trump search warrant to be unsealed

    03:17

  • Biden announces student loan debt relief plan

    05:36

  • DOJ memo released on Trump obstruction in Mueller probe

    03:53

  • The Last Thing: Fifth rock from the sun

    02:29

  • How Democrat Pat Ryan won over voters in NY district special election

    02:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All