Questions of potential 1/6 witness intimidation

The Jan. 6th hearing witness, who Rep. Liz Cheney says Trump tried to contact, is a member of the White House support staff. It comes as Steve Bannon makes a second run at getting his Monday trial on contempt of Congress charges pushed back. Plus, Sen. Lindsey Graham asks a federal court to block his subpoena in Georgia, where they’re investigating possible interference in the 2020 election.July 14, 2022