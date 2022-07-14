IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Questions of potential 1/6 witness intimidation

    One-on-one with Mark Leibovich

  The Last Thing: A precious inheritance

  Online extremism fueled Capitol riot

  1/6 cmte. zeroes in on extremist groups

  Part 2: One-on-one with Alex Holder

  The Last Thing: The race to save the sequoias

  Part 1: One-on-one with Alex Holder

  Next Jan. 6 hearing to focus on extremist groups

  The Last Thing: Dolphins take Manhattan

  The impact Roe's reversal could have on foster care

  Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal

  1/6 cmte. questions Cipollone for 7 hours

  Former Japan Prime Minister Abe shot at campaign event

  The Last Thing: Remembering James Caan

  Front line perspective of the gun violence epidemic

  Fighting abortion trigger laws

11th Hour

Questions of potential 1/6 witness intimidation

02:57

The Jan. 6th hearing witness, who Rep. Liz Cheney says Trump tried to contact, is a member of the White House support staff. It comes as Steve Bannon makes a second run at getting his Monday trial on contempt of Congress charges pushed back. Plus, Sen. Lindsey Graham asks a federal court to block his subpoena in Georgia, where they’re investigating possible interference in the 2020 election.July 14, 2022

